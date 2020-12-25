iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.30 and last traded at $115.20. Approximately 1,369,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,178,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.14.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.