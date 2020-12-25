Jane Street Group LLC Invests $226,000 in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.01% of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of GXF stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.