Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 665,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 113,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 286,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,648 shares during the period.

NYSE:GHY opened at $14.60 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

