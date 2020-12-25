Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 341,873 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 187,002 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of USX stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.75 million, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Director John C. Rickel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,051. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 140,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on USX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.