Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 341,873 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 187,002 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USX stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.75 million, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $431.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.04 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Director John C. Rickel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,051. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 140,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

