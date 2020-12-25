Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMLFU. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $16,490,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $8,584,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $5,235,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $4,756,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $4,733,000.

OTCMKTS:CMLFU opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $13.34.

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

