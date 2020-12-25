Jarvis Network (JRT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $703,189.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Jarvis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $703,189.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00133051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.00668583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00162025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00358320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00062205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00098001 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.