JD Coin (JDC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $70,380.00

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded up 50.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $13.35 million and approximately $70,380.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JD Coin has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00132615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.52 or 0.00664987 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00161495 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00357195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00061933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00097557 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us . JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JD Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

