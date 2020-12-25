JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 824.29 ($10.77).

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) alerts:

Shares of LON JD traded down GBX 9.80 ($0.13) on Friday, hitting GBX 798 ($10.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. JD Sports Fashion plc has a 12-month low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 890 ($11.63). The company has a market capitalization of £7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 798 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 732.09.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 2,587,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75), for a total value of £19,301,451.96 ($25,217,470.55).

About JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.