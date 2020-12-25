Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 1.93. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $2,251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,624 shares of company stock worth $11,270,433. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

