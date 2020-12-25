Jennifer Newstead Sells 310 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $84,090.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $594,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total value of $85,169.40.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $86,539.60.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total value of $83,142.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $267.40 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.34. The company has a market cap of $761.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 36,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 61,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

