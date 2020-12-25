Jetcoin (JET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $92,504.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $183,426.50 and approximately $92,504.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00048632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.50 or 0.00340679 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00031465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

