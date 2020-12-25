JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 9.7%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) traded down 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.91 and last traded at $72.21. 4,064,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 3,261,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. CICC Research downgraded JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

