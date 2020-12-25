Jobchain Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $413.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jobchain has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00133556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.91 or 0.00672089 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00162640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00362357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00099537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00061800 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,753,744,855 tokens. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

