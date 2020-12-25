JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €5.30 Price Target for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TKA. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.33 ($8.62).

Get thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) alerts:

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) stock opened at €8.21 ($9.66) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp AG has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.87.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.