JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of STAG Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $30.98 on Monday. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

