JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.33.

Welltower stock opened at $63.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,555,000 after buying an additional 5,066,029 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $141,260,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 52.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 70.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,450 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

