Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Trading 8.9% Higher

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.06. 500,932 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 181,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

KLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.25.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLR. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the third quarter worth $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the third quarter worth $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile (NYSE:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

