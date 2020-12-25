Katherine Innes Purchases 850 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) insider Katherine Innes bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 882 ($11.52) per share, for a total transaction of £7,497 ($9,794.88).

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 958.50 ($12.52) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. Vistry Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.49). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 823.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 689.72. The company has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 24.96.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,038.78 ($13.57).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

