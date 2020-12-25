KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get KBR alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 7,306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.