Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.68

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $1.95. Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 791,035 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEL shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

