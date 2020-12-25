Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.55 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,896,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

