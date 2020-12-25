Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UNPRF stock opened at $35.06 on Monday. Uniper has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $35.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

