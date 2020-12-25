Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79.

About Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. It is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in prime business and financial districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

