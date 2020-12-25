Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA) Shares Gap Down to $121.20

Shares of Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $121.20, but opened at $116.90. Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) shares last traded at $120.10, with a volume of 2,987 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £214.51 million and a P/E ratio of 39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.35.

Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) Company Profile (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

