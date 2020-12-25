Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 192,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 233,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

About Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

