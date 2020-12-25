Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Shares Down 6.8%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $335.76 and last traded at $335.76. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $360.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

