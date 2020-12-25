Komodo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.21 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $65.27 million and $1.21 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00251869 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00034489 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00045061 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000742 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,346,143 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

