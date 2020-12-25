Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €50.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PHIA. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

