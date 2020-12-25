Kuai Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.16 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00132683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00669698 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00161577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00358163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00062075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00097231 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,125,344 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

