LATOKEN Price Reaches $0.0324 on Major Exchanges (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $12.33 million and $34,179.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00047098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00318233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029622 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.