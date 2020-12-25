LBRY Credits Price Tops $0.0496 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $25.51 million and $1.35 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and Poloniex. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00135209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.22 or 0.00682037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00139291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00353246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00063925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00099548 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 702,520,244 coins and its circulating supply is 514,460,190 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.