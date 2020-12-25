Letho Resources Corp. (LET.V) (CVE:LET) Stock Price Up 31.3%

Letho Resources Corp. (LET.V) (CVE:LET)’s stock price rose 31.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 13,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21.

About Letho Resources Corp. (LET.V) (CVE:LET)

Letho Resources Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. The company was formerly known as Touchdown Resources Inc and changed its name to Letho Resources Corp. in February 2014. Letho Resources Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

