Lightstreams Market Capitalization Achieves $773,125.03 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $773,125.03 and $1,263.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00046783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00316176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029305 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,240 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

