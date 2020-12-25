Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. Limoneira posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Limoneira.

Several analysts recently commented on LMNR shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Limoneira by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Limoneira by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Limoneira by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

