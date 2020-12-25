Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Given a €194.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €227.49 ($267.63).

LIN opened at €210.60 ($247.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €211.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €204.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. The company has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26. Linde plc has a 12-month low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 12-month high of €226.40 ($266.35).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

