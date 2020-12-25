Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LTI.L) (LON:LTI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LTI.L) (LON:LTI)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,395 ($18.23) and last traded at GBX 1,370 ($17.90). Approximately 303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,299.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,199. The company has a market capitalization of £2.76 million and a PE ratio of 0.08.

In related news, insider Charles Julian Cazalet purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £1,100 ($1,437.16) per share, with a total value of £27,500 ($35,928.93).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

