Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAD. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $295.83.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $290.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $310.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total transaction of $3,709,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

