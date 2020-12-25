LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) SVP Sells $184,612.50 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daryl Carlough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Daryl Carlough sold 261 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $15,660.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Daryl Carlough sold 261 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $15,007.50.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Daryl Carlough sold 157 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $8,981.97.

LPSN stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in LivePerson by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

