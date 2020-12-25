LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 225 ($2.94).

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £1,150,000 ($1,502,482.36). Also, insider Andrew Livingston sold 68,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total value of £160,532.34 ($209,736.53).

LMP traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 234.20 ($3.06). 342,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,856. The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74. LondonMetric Property Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.90 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 227.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 225.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

