Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Trading Up 12.3%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) was up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 171,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 103,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYRA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,259,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 293.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 788,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 588,035 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $488,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

