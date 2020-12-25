M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

M.D.C. stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. FMR LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in M.D.C. by 23.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in M.D.C. by 13.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in M.D.C. by 57.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

