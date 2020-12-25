MainStreet Bancshares (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MainStreet Bancshares (OTCMKTS:MNSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, TheStreet raised MainStreet Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $126.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.48.

MainStreet Bancshares (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MainStreet Bancshares news, Director Patsy I. Rust purchased 1,000 shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Echlov sold 647,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $9,835,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $6,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 615,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

