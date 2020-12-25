Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.04

Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $124.04 and traded as high as $139.20. Man Group plc (EMG.L) shares last traded at $138.30, with a volume of 2,484,794 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMG shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Man Group plc (EMG.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 144.20 ($1.88).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 124.02. The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

