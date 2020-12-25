MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $834.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.78. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $153,334.68. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in MarineMax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MarineMax by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

