Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.10 and last traded at $34.30. Approximately 9,198 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marui Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in retailing and store operation, credit card services, and retailing-related services businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The Retailing segment engages in management of commercial property rental; retailing operations of clothes and accessories; space production; advertising; apparel distribution; and management of buildings and other facilities.

