Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Trading Down 3.3%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 17,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

