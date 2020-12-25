MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $124,850.00

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, Upbit and CPDAX. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00048263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.77 or 0.00342242 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00031480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Kryptono, Coinrail, Bittrex, IDEX, Coinsuper, Cashierest, Gate.io, Upbit and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

