Meme (MEME) Price Tops $334.50

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Meme token can now be bought for $334.50 or 0.01384924 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Meme has a market cap of $9.37 million and $2.84 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00032616 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.17 or 0.00414750 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00027558 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002519 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000060 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.