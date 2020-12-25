Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 248.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,024,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 730,379 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 4,560.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 183,968 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 43.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 41,879 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 208,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 4.9% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 199,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.24.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.