Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $204,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XTN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1,762.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 179,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 2,566.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,249,000 after purchasing an additional 587,204 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 42,175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XTN opened at $71.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $73.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.44.

